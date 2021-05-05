Perhaps you've noticed Mint Mobile's humorous ads featuring Ryan Reynolds, and you've wondered whether you should give this quirky carrier a shot. Mint Mobile is a prepaid carrier that offers customers affordable cell phone plans on T-Mobile's vast 4G LTE and 5G network at a lower cost when you sign up up for three, six, or 12-month terms. If you want to put the carrier up to the test before committing, Mint Mobile is willing to send you a free Mint Mobile SIM card to try out during a free 7-day trial. To sign up for the trial and get your complimentary SIM card, all you have to do is follow these simple steps.

How to get your free Mint Mobile SIM card

Mint Mobile offers some of the best cell phone plans today and can help you save you some money. But joining a new carrier or switching over from one that you've been with for years can sometimes feel risky, which is why Mint launched a free 7-day trial to try out its service. The trial comes with 250MB of 5G and 4G LTE data, 250 texts, and 250 minutes that you can use right from your phone once you've popped in Mint's SIM card or installed your eSIM. You'll be provided a new number to use during the trial, and Mint promises that your current service won't be affected.

To get your free Mint Mobile SIM card, you'll need a compatible device and a credit card handy.

To get started, download the Mint Mobile app on your mobile device from the App Store or Google Play. Open the app on your phone and select Try before you buy.

You'll be taken to a screen where you can activate or order your free trial. If you're eligible for an eSIM, you'll be given two options—you can either purchase an eSIM or a physical SIM card.