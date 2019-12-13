One of the most important features of your smartphone is its storage. This is how you download your favorite apps, save all of your special photos, download music playlists for long road trips — you name it. The longer you hold onto your phone, the more likely it is you'll start to run out of space at some point down the road. Should you find yourself in this situation, here are a few tips on how to free up storage space on your Android phone.

Products used in this guide

We're using a Google Pixel 4 XL running Android 10 for this guide. Some of the screenshots may not look 100% the same depending on what phone you have, but the core idea of everything should be the same.

Check how much storage your phone has

First thing's first, we should take a look at how much space is left on your phone. It's a good idea to go through and clean stuff up every now and then regardless of how much space you have, but if you still have ample room to go, there's no sense in going overboard.

Open the Settings on your phone. Tap Storage.

At the very top of the page, you'll see how many gigabytes of storage you've used, along with a percentage to better put things in perspective.

Delete app data and files

Now that you're at the Storage page, it's time to start taking action. The first thing we're going to recommend you do is to delete app data and files.

Everything is broken up into handy categories, including:

Photos & videos

Music & audio

Games

Movie & TV apps

Other apps

Files

System

Tapping on one of these categories will then show a list of apps that fall under it, and this is where you'll go for deleting data on a per-app basis. Here's an example of what this looks like:

Tap on the category you want (we're using Music & audio). Tap on an app. Tap Clear storage. Tap OK.

As you'll see on the pop-up that appears on your screen, doing this will delete "all files, settings, accounts, databases, etc." In other words, just about everything except the app itself is deleted. If there's an app on your phone that you want to keep installed but don't use that often, this can be helpful.

You can also tap on the Files category to be taken to your phone's file manager, making it easy to delete any random downloads you may have forgotten about.

Use Android's "Free up space" tool