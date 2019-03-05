Those playing Anthem on PS4 have recently found that not only does it suffer from frequent crashes, it can also brick the console. Though EA is aware of the issue and is working to resolve it, this process hasn't been fast enough for people who are unable to use their consoles. So, the community took it into their own hands to find a way to fix it. It's only a band-aid for now, but it's better than nothing.
Reddit user katcher12 reports that if you believe Anthem may have bricked your console, it's entirely possible that it only corrupted its file management system. In order to get it back up and running you'll need to rebuild its database through Safe Mode.
How to rebuild the PS4 database through Safe Mode
- Turn off your console.
- Hold down the power button for several seconds until it beeps twice.
- Connect your DualShock 4 controller as prompted with a USB cable.
- Select 5. Rebuild database.
Warning: Do NOT select Initialize PS4 as this will wipe your system's memory.
Rebuilding your database should not wipe any important memory related to your games or account. This method may not work for everyone, but it has helped a few people regain control of their systems. It does not solve the bug itself that is currently causing it to crash and brick while playing Anthem, so it is best to avoid the game until EA provides an update.
