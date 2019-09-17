How to fix MIUI push notifications in 2019

MIUI has come a long way in the last two years. And while the interface has received a much-needed facelift and a trove of new features, it still has a few lingering issues. Push notifications continue to be a significant problem in MIUI thanks to Xiaomi's aggressive memory management, but there is a workaround. Here's how to fix push notifications in MIUI 10.

How to fix push notifications in MIUI 10

To get around MIUI's memory management, you'll have to select autostart for apps that aren't sending push notifications.

Open Settings from the home screen. Scroll down to the Apps sub-menu. Select Permissions. Tap Autostart. Choose the apps that aren't sending push notifications. Toggle the slider to ensure the apps always start in the background.

If you don't see a particular app listed in autostart or are still facing issues with notifications, you should disable the built-in battery optimization. Doing so will ensure that the app isn't being restricted by MIUI's memory management.

Open Settings from the home screen. Scroll down to the System & Device sub-menu. Select Battery & performance Tap Choose apps. Select the app that isn't showing notifications. Choose No restrictions.

Choosing the No restrictions mode is the best way to prevent MIUI from killing off an app running in the background. This is also the method that has worked for me over the years with Gmail and Slack. So if you're having problems with push notifications, this is the best way to get around the issue.

