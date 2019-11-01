Whether you own the NVIDIA Shield TV 2019 or the Pro variant, there may come a time when you need to clear everything out and start fresh. Thankfully, factory resetting an NVIDIA Shield TV is just as easy as factory resetting any Android phone or tablet.
Before you get started
The best and easiest way to delete all the data off your NVIDIA Shield TV 2019 is to factory reset it, which will wipe all user data and return the device to its original condition for you to set up from scratch again. You can't undo a factory reset, so be sure to back up any local videos or files on your Shield TV 2019 you want to keep.
How to factory reset your NVIDIA Shield TV 2019
- Go to Settings from the Shield home screen.
Scroll down to Storage & reset
- Scroll down and select Factory data reset.
Select Factory data reset to confirm the action.
Your NVIDIA Shield TV 2019 will begin factory resetting itself, deleting all user data, apps, and logins.The process itself takes just a few minutes, after which your NVIDIA Shield TV 2019 will reboot and bring up the beginning prompts to set up the device like new.
