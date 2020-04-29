With phones getting taller and narrower, it's easier than ever to use split-screen multitasking. OnePlus has offered the feature in OxygenOS for some time now, and launching multi-window mode is as easy as picking the two apps you want to use simultaneously. Here's how to get started.

How to enable split-screen multitasking on a OnePlus phone

Before you can launch split-screen multitasking, you'll need to open the two apps that you want to use simultaneously. Once that's done, hit the home button to go to the home screen. You can now enable split-screen multitasking by following these steps:

Hit the overview button to pull up all apps in the background. Navigate to the app that you want to use in the top portion and hit the action menu (three vertical lines above the preview window). Select Split screen. Now choose the second app you want to use. Drag the slider to adjust the position of the window. Pull down the slider all the way to the bottom to exit split-screen multitasking.

The only thing to note is that not all apps work with multi-window mode. Other than that limitation, you have a lot of freedom to adjust the scaling and figure out a system that works best for your use case. Split-screen multitasking is particularly suited to the likes of the OnePlus 7T, which has a large 6.5-inch display.