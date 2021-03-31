Ever since the Google Discover feed debuted, OnePlus fans have been begging to ditch the company's Shelf alternative in favor of the Android standard. Still, it wasn't until the OnePlus 8 series that this even became an option. With the OnePlus 9 series, users can access both the Google Discover feed and the OnePlus Shelf simultaneously, but not everyone wants that either. You see, the way you access the OnePlus shelf is via a pull-down gesture in the middle of your screen, but it's not immediately apparent that it is the way it's supposed to be. Some would prefer to just use that gesture as a way to reach the notification and settings shade better, and the good news is that now, you can set yours up to do just that. We'll show you how to disable OnePlus Shelf and enable notification gestures on your new OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro.

How to enable notification pane pull-down gesture on OnePlus 9/9 Pro

Press down firmly on your OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro's home screen. Tap on Home settings. Tap on Swipe down to access. Toggle off the Enable switch to disable the gesture entirely. Alternatively, you can leave the gesture enabled, but tap on the Notifications & Quick Settings radio button to change from the Shelf.

That's all there is to it! If you want to go back, you can just repeat the same steps as above, but tap on the Shelf radio button. Personally, I found it disorienting and distracting to invoke the OnePlus Shelf when holding the phone one-handed accidentally. Because it's such a large phone, I found the Notifications & Quick Settings gesture ideal for accessing the things that I needed from the top of the screen without using two hands or uncomfortably stretching my hand. It pretty much alleviates my needs for a one-handed or reachability mode, sense typically what I'm trying to get at from the top of the screen are my notifications and settings.

If you haven't yet decided between the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro, you really can't go wrong with either, though after spending a few weeks with the regular OnePlus 9, I can honestly say that it's one of the best value flagships of the year to date. Once your new device is in hand, be sure to check out these other tips and tricks to get it set up. For example, in step two of that guide, we show you how you can customize the OnePlus Shelf to display information relevant to you, like where you parked, your most frequently-used apps, or store loyalty cards.

