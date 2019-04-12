Samsung's software has provided comprehensive theme capabilities for years but has never had a system-level dark mode like many competitors. Its Android 9 Pie software, which brings the new "One UI" interface, introduces a brand new "Night mode" that accomplishes the same goal: black out as much of the interface as possible, which is easy on your eyes at night but also friendly to your battery. This is how you enable and configure it.

How to enable dark mode on Samsung Galaxy phones with One UI (Android 9 Pie)

Open your phone's Settings. Scroll down and tap on Display. Look for Night mode and tap on the toggle to turn on Night mode right away. To configure Night mode, tap on the entry itself rather than the toggle. You can set Night Mode to come on automatically on a custom schedule, or let it come on from sunset to sunrise. For easier access to Night mode, you can also add a quick toggle in the notification shade.

Samsung's new Night mode isn't fully configurable or a direct replacement for a dark theme like we see on some other phones, but it's pretty darn close — and thankfully goes further than any third-party theme can.

