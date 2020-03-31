There are several reasons why you might want to enable dark mode on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Perhaps you find it easier on your eyes, or perhaps you want to take advantage of Samsung's OLED screen technology and save some battery life by lighting up fewer pixels. Or maybe you just think it looks cool (it does). I'll show you how easy it is to set your screen to dark mode. Who knows, you may never want to go back!
How to enable dark mode on your Galaxy phone
For this guide, I am going to assume that your device is on Android 10 Q. There is a way to enable a version of dark mode for Galaxy phones on Android 9 Pie, but it is technically not an Android OS-level setting, and thus may not work across all of your apps.
- Make sure that your device is updated to Android 10.
- Slide down the notification and settings shade.
Depending on you, you've organized your system settings in the pulldown menu, you may need to swipe over a screen to see the Dark mode setting (it has a moon icon).
- Tap on Dark mode to turn on system-wide dark mode.
Long press on Dark mode to bring up the extended Dark mode settings.
- Toggle Turn on as scheduled to activate Dark mode at specific times of the day (say, from sunset to sunrise, or custom).
- Toggle Apply to wallpaper to have your background match the color temperature of the rest of your apps.
Toggle Adaptive color filter to turn on a blue light filter between sunset and sunrise to reduce eye strain. You will have to grant the phone permission to access your location for this to work.
In my opinion, the quickest way to access Dark mode settings is from the pulldown Notifications/Settings shade. Still, you can also access it by going into the Settings app and tapping on the Display menu.
This system-wide Android 10 Q dark mode support should be accessible on all of the Galaxy S20 line, as well as the Note 10 and S10 lines, Note 9 and S9 lines, and many of the recent A and M series. For older series like the Note 8 and S8 generation, as long as they're running Android 9 Pie and the first version or later of One UI, you'll still have access to Samsung's Nite mode. The steps to enable Nite mode will be the same as outlined above, but you'll look for the words Nite mode instead of Dark mode. Additionally, Nite mode will likely only affect system apps and menus, and may not work across many third-party apps.
Our top equipment picks
If you are looking to upgrade to a new Galaxy phone on Android 10 with at least a few more software cycles, our pick is the Galaxy S20+. While you are rocking the latest and greatest, be mindful of your protective choices with this sustainable S20+ case from Kvadrat.
The standard
Galaxy S20+
The default Galaxy for most people, with a great balance of features and size.
The successor to last year's top-of-the-line phone is the middle child this time around but loses none of its appeal. In fact, with a more manageable size and weight, plus a superb primary camera that's sure to improve with updates, the Galaxy S20+ could be the best phone of 2020.
Galaxy S20+ Kvadrat Cover
Galaxy S20+ Kvadrat Cover
Save the Galaxy
The Kvadrat Cover is a sustainable case for the Galaxy S20+ made entirely out of recycled materials. It's available in three colors and provides added grip and protection to the phone while keeping a slim profile.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best smartphones you can get from Walmart
Walmart has a surprising selection of quality smartphones, ranging from prepaid options, unlocked phones, and those for use on carriers like Straight Talk. Here are the best smartphones you can get from Walmart today!
Keep your Galaxy S20 Ultra's display pristine with these screen protectors
Samsung pulled out all the stops for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but that doesn't mean its display is impervious from scratches and cracks. Be smart and keep it safe with a screen protector.
Expand the Note 10+ storage with one of these microSD cards
Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Note 10+ which includes a microSD card slot, despite a base storage option of 256GB. We have compiled a list of the best microSD cards for your new Galaxy Note 10+.