Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in Mystic BronzeSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

The original Galaxy Z Fold wasn't quite ready for prime time, though we have absolutely loved the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung's premium devices are easily among the best foldable phones you can buy. With the improvements Samsung has made in such a short time, we can only imagine how good the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be.

While we fully expect that the next version will be compatible with the S Pen, much like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, one feature that many of us were expecting, the inclusion of a built-in stylus, looks like it may not actually be coming to the device.

Kizzy Catwoman
Kizzy Catwoman

Looks like this probably won’t happen according to this article. https://www.sammobile.com/news/galaxy-z-fold-3-s-pen-confirmed-no-dedicated-slot/amp/?utm_source=telegram

trucksmoveamerica#AC
trucksmoveamerica#AC

Well, looks like I get to save money. Samsung keeps crap like this up and they could follow LG's route.

bkdodger2
bkdodger2

I'm not surprised at all.. I would not expect it on this one... I just think they have a few more things they want to address as the Fold evolves...

Mike Dee
Mike Dee

I could see lack of space as an issue, but water and dust resistance?? I mean, if they can make a Note with a port water resistant, why not a Fold?

mustang7757
mustang7757

The fold is going be awesome in next couple more years,but I feel it's in different bracket from phones. I still want the thickness to go down if they can do it .

