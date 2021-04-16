The original Galaxy Z Fold wasn't quite ready for prime time, though we have absolutely loved the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung's premium devices are easily among the best foldable phones you can buy. With the improvements Samsung has made in such a short time, we can only imagine how good the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be.
While we fully expect that the next version will be compatible with the S Pen, much like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, one feature that many of us were expecting, the inclusion of a built-in stylus, looks like it may not actually be coming to the device.
We want to hear from you — How do you feel about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 allegedly not having a slot for the S Pen? Does that make you want it any less? Let us know!
