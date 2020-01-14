Best answer: The technical aspects of configurable game downloads on PS5 is a bit of an unknown at the moment but we do know players will be able to pick and choose which aspects of a game they want to install. For example, they can install just the single-player campaign or just the multi-player portion.

What does configurable game downloading mean?

With the PlayStation 4, downloading a game is an all-or-nothing process. You either download the entire game or you don't since games are treated as large blocks of data. If you are lucky, you can install the single-player components first so you may play the campaign while the rest of the game downloads.

What configurable game downloads will do is break down these large blocks of data into sections you can install and delete separately. We don't yet know how small these segments will get but we should expect the ability to separate out single-player and multi-player at the very least. If you want to install just the single-player and then delete it before installing multi-player, that will be possible. Perhaps you would rather install everything and then delete just the single-player campaign when you have finished it. These are the types of choices that we will be able to make using configurable game downloading.

What is the management system like?

Along with the ability to configure downloads the PlayStation 5 will also get a new interface. We have no information or images on what the new revamped interface might look like, systems architect Mark Cerny revealed other details in an interview with Wired: