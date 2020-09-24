Amazon is getting into the cloud gaming service, uh, game. It announced today that it's launching Amazon Luna, a service that is looking like the company's answer to Google Stadia. It'll allow users to play games on the cloud across supported platforms like Android, iOS (through a web app), Mac, PC, Fire TV (and soon Android) for $5.99/month. It promises users can stream some titles up to 4K and 60 FPS and can support two simultaneous streams. And unlike services like NVIDIA GeForce Now, which allow you to play games you already own, Luna will work more like a "Netflix for games," letting you stream games you don't own. It all sounds like a good deal on paper, but what a lot of these services come down to is the games available. Stadia, for example, works well but it launched in late 2019 with only a small number of games available. Amazon said in its announcement that the service will support a "growing library of games," but here's how the current slate compares to other game streaming services. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines What are Amazon Luna launch titles?

Amazon Luna will launch in early access with a library of over 100 games. The list of games includes but isn't limited to: Resident Evil 7

Control

Panzer Dragoon

A Plague Tale: Innocence

The Surge 2

Yooka-Laylee

The Impossible Lair

Iconoclasts

GRID

ABZU

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Additionally, players that subscribe to the Ubisoft gaming channel, which is available through Luna, will get access to Ubisoft titles, including new titles on the day they release, like: Assassins Creed Valhalla

Far Cry 6

Immortals Fenyx Rising What titles does Google Stadia have?

Google Stadia launched in late 2019 with a relatively small catalog of games, but it has since expanded that selection. Currently, there are around 75 games available to stream, including but not limited to: Borderlands 3

DOOM

Destiny 2

Embr

F1 2020

Final Fantasy XV

Hello Neighbor

Mortal Kombat 11

Panzer Dragoon: Remake

Red Dead Redemption 2

Superhot

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

A number of Tomb Raider games

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Zombie Army 4 In addition, there are a few games that are streaming exclusively on Stadia, or will be when they release. Some of these are timed exclusives or are otherwise available on PC. Developers Harmonix and Supermassive Games were also announced to be developing exclusives for Stadia. Gylt

Outcasters

Orcs Must Die! 3 Stadia is available to play for free, but those who subscribe to Stadia Pro for $10/month get free access to a number of games. The list changes every month, but games like SUPERHOT, Hello Neighbor, and Metro 2033 Redux have been available through Stadia Pro. What can you play on NVIDIA GeForce Now?