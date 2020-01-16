When it comes to paying conveniently, Samsung Pay makes using your phone as a bank card an easy process. There may come a time when you don't want to use the app anymore and need to get rid of Samsung Pay. Once upon a time, you couldn't uninstall Samsung Pay, only disable it, but these days, Samsung has seen the error of its ways and allows you to completely uninstall the Samsung Pay app.

Before you jump straight to the nuclear option, though, if you just want Samsung Pay to stop popping up when you don't need it, there's a setting to help with that.

How to keep Samsung Pay from activating on your home screen or lock screen

If you still want to keep Samsung Pay around in case you left your wallet at home and really need that six-pack of beer from the 7-11, you can just turn off the somewhat intrusive "Favorite cards" that appear at the bottom of some screens on your phone.

Open Samsung Pay. Tap the three-line menu icon in the top left corner. Tap Settings. Tap Use Favorite Cards. Toggle off Lock screen, Home screen, and Screen off.

With this turned off, Samsung Pay should only activate when you open the app and tap it to a terminal to pay. If, however, you just want to just get Samsung Pay off your phone, most recent Samsung phones allow you to completely uninstall Samsung Pay and be rid of it, and unlike the previous methods of simply disabling the app, uninstalling can be done in three easy taps.

How to uninstall Samsung Pay

Press and hold the Samsung Pay icon in your app drawer until a menu appears. Tap Uninstall. Tap OK to confirm you want to uninstall this app.

With the app completely uninstalled, you can install a different touchless payments app like Google Pay. You could also swipe down the Quick Settings and toggle off NFC if you don't intend to use a payments app and don't want the sensor left to be triggered by some random tag.

