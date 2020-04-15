One of the things I love most about my Fitbit is just how much data I can view within the app (even without Fitbit Premium), and how digestible and understandable it is to interpret. However, if I'm honest, I don't care about all the stats and metrics, so I decided to clean up my home screen view a bit. It's so simple to do so; let me show you!
How to customize the home screen on your Fitbit app
- Open the Fitbit app.
- Tap on the Edit link in the top right corner.
Select or deselect which activity items and today items you wish to see on your home screen.
- If you want to add more items, tap on the Discover button at the bottom of this page.
- Tap into a category (note that some are only available with a Fitbit Premium membership).
Select which tile(s) you wish to add to your Fitbit app home screen.
- Tap Add to Today.
Your new tile(s) has been added to your Fitbit app home screen. To reorder the tiles, tap once more on the Edit link in the top right corner.
I told you it was easy! Now you can customize and configure just what you see when you open the app so that only the most relevant information is there to greet you. For me, I've limited it to whatever challenges I'm competing in, along with steps, sleep, activity, and heart rate. I'm not good at tracking my water or diet, and I don't want to see my weight, but to each their own!
Fitbit Premium trial extended during the quarantine
I mentioned in the steps above that some of the tiles or metrics that you can choose to display might only be available with a Fitbit Premium membership, so I wanted to take a minute to remind everyone that Fitbit has increased the length of its free trial of the service to 90 days for new subscribers. It has also added over 40 free activities that anyone can access — so go check that out!
