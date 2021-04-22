As wonderful as messaging apps can be, they can also get out of hand quickly. With all of the group threads, friends, family, and coworkers, not to mention channels you may follow, your Telegram inbox might be looking a tad overwhelming right now. The good news is that there are some easy ways to keep it tidy and organized, and my favorite involves an old-school email trick — folders! That's right! I'll show you how easy it is to create folders in Telegram to help categorize and organize your inbox a little better.

How to create chat folders in Telegram

Open the Telegram app on your phone. Tap on the settings menu (three lines) in the top left corner. Tap on Settings. Tap on Folders. Tap on Create New Folder. Give your folder a name. Tap on Add Chats. Press down firmly to add chats/contacts to this new folder. If you want to exclude anyone, you can tap on Remove Chats and repeat the process. Once everyone you want is in that folder, tap Save. Top in certain chats to the top of the folder, press down firmly on them and then tap on the Pin icon.

Now you will see your new folder in the folders section of the settings, as well as from the home screen of the app. You can choose from several preset options like unread or muted threads, or create folders comprised of channels or bots, or you can create your own as we did above. Once created, your new folders will automatically sync across all of your different devices.

As I said at the beginning of this guide, this organizational method shares a lot from folder and label organization tools in apps like Gmail. If you are a fan of or have used those Primary, Social, and Promotions tabs in Gmail, then this folder structure in Telegram will make perfect sense to you. Alternatively, if your inbox is getting too cluttered, you can always just archive your older conversations.

While apps like Signal and Whatsapp are also great, its these kind features that make Telegram one of the best messaging apps in our opinion. From customizing everything about the theme of the app and individual chat settings to creating your own custom sticker packs, there's hardly anything this chat app can't do!