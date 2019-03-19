It can get really annoying to have your Nest notify you every time something approaches your doors or windows, especially if you have a yard with some animals roaming. That's what Activity Zones are for, and the process of setting these up is pretty simple, straightforward, and extremely convenient as you can do it from anywhere in the Nest app.

Products used in this guide

How to create Activity Zones for your Nest Camera on the Nest app

Open the Nest application on your phone. Tap Settings. Select Activity Zones. Tap Create Zone. Press and drag the Activity Zone box in order to move it around. On the edges, press and drag one of the eight boundary dots to adjust the frame of the Activity Zone. Tap one of the color options to change the color of the Zone in the app. At the top, tap the pencil next to Zone 1 in order to properly name the zone. After the Activity Zone has been created and customized, tap the check mark in the top right-hand corner to save it.

Create Activity Zones for your Nest Camera with your computer

From your browser, navigate to home.nest.com. Sign in to your Nest account Select the camera that you would to create an Activity Zone for. Click the Activity Zones in the bottom right-hand corner. Click Create. Click and drag the Activity Zone in order to move it around. On the edges, press and hold one of the eight boundary dots to adjust the frame of the Activity Zone. Tap one of the color options to change the color of the Zone in the app. In the bottom left-hand corner, click the name box to name your new Activity Zone. After the Activity Zone has been created and customized, click Done to save.

What limitations are there?

The biggest limitation to using Nest's Activity Zones is that you must be subscribed to Nest Aware. This is a subscription that provides better features for your Nest cameras including "specialized alerts" that are tailored for your situation.