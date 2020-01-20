Even though we don't generally pick up or move our smart speakers around that often, they can still get dirty. Who among us hasn't had a dog's tail or small child knock their Nest Hub or Amazon Echo off the side table. Perhaps a glass of Merlot spilled near your Echo Dot. Okay, that last one may just apply to me, but you get the idea. Thankfully, there are some simple tricks to salvage the look of your favorite smart speaker.

This method is generally considered the safest for the speaker fabric, and the least likely to cause any further staining or damage. However, some stains require a bit more than elbow grease.

Note that the different speakers' fabric covers are all made out of slightly different mixes of materials, so what works well on one may or may not work as well on another.

Whether you have an Amazon Echo, a Google/Nest device, or some other smart speaker, you are no doubt well aware that the electronics and materials can be a real dust magnet. Hopefully, the dust situation hasn't gotten too bad on your smart speaker, but if you are starting to notice some bunnies forming, the fix for this is pretty simple.

Sometimes our devices require a stronger approach to clean them. When that happens, we need to break out stronger tools to fix the problem.

Unplug your device before cleaning. Use a gentle chemical pen like the Tide To-Go pen to delicately wipe away the stain. Alternatively, you can use a light abrasive cleaning tool like the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. Dampen the eraser ever so slightly per instructions Let the speaker sit for 15-20 minutes before plugging it back in and using it again in case it needs to dry off any. Repeat as necessary.

If you elect to use something like the Tide To Go pen, note that each speaker manufacturer makes their mesh out of a slightly different balance of materials. They may react differently to the chemicals in the pen, no matter how gentle they may be. Exercise caution; don't use too much and use it at your own risk.

How to cover that smart speaker fabric

So, what if you've tried all of the suggestions above and nothing has worked? You don't have to toss that smart speaker or live with an ugly device. No, all you have to do is slap a skin on that Echo or Nest product and voila - you have a fresh new look!

One of our favorites is the Mission Cables Skin for the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) because it is comprised of an easy-to-clean soft-touch material that can protect the speaker from any accidental bumps or bruises, and it adds a nice pop of color to an often boring-looking device. Of course, there are other solutions out there for other speaker types, so you're sure to find one that suits your tastes!

As you can see, it is fairly easy to erase, cover-up or just plain hide most stains that your Echo or Nest smart speaker might pick up. When you do clean your device, it is important to remember that less is more. If you use a damp cloth or toothbrush, go super easy on the amount of moisture you use to clean and the amount of pressure you apply. The same advice goes for something like the Tide To Go Pen. You can always add more, but you can't necessarily subtract, so follow these steps at your own risk.

