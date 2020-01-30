When using our phones for things like checking email, browsing through Twitter, and streaming YouTube videos, it can be easy to forget that there's a laundry list of technical specifications that keep everything running like normal.

Your smartphone consists of a variety of different things, including a sophisticated processor, graphics chip, RAM, storage, and so much more. Knowing the exact specs of your phone isn't necessary to keep using it the way you do now, but it can give you a better idea of why it performs the way it does. Plus, it's just fun to take a look behind the curtain every once in a while.

If you're interested in knowing all of the nitty-gritty specifications that make up your phone, here's an easy way to look them up in a matter of seconds.

How to download Inware

To check your Android phone's specifications, we're using an app called "Inware." It's a free app you can get from the Google Play Store, and as far as we're concerned, it's the best and easiest way to look at all of your phone's specifications in great detail.

Open the Google Play Store. Search for Inware. Find the app and tap Install.

How to use Inware to check your specifications

Now that Inware is downloaded from the Play Store, it's time to open it for the first time and get everything configured.

Open the Inware app. Tap Allow. Tap Allow on the pop-ups (there are three in total).

With that done, Inware is now all set up and ready for you to use.

Inware organizes your phone's specs in a few different sections, including:

System

Device

Hardware

Memory

Camera

Network

Connectivity

Media DRM

Battery

System is the page that Inware opens to by default, and this is where you'll find information relating to your phone's operating system — such as the Android version, its security patch, the current uptime, and much more.