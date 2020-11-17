Ps5 Home ScreenSource: Android Central

Here's a short answer for your question: You can't right now. Themes are not available on PS5 yet. I spent over an hour scouring my PS5 settings when I had received my PS5 review unit just because I thought I was missing something, but nope — themes aren't there.

When I spoke with Sony, I was only told that "themes aren't available at launch," indicating that they could possibly be added at a later date. Given the popularity of them and how many people have been asking for their return, I think it's only a matter of time.

It looks like the alternative to themes right now are the built-in backgrounds that games have. Depending on whichever game you highlight on the home screen, the background will change to an image from that game. Toggle over Bugsnax and you'll see Elizabert Megafig on Snakooth Island. Spider-Man: Miles Morales, of course, has an image of Miles Morales in his suit. Music from the game's soundtrack will also play.

Once Sony adds themes to PS5, we'll update this with a step-by-step process on how to change them.

