Here's a short answer for your question: You can't right now. Themes are not available on PS5 yet. I spent over an hour scouring my PS5 settings when I had received my PS5 review unit just because I thought I was missing something, but nope — themes aren't there.
When I spoke with Sony, I was only told that "themes aren't available at launch," indicating that they could possibly be added at a later date. Given the popularity of them and how many people have been asking for their return, I think it's only a matter of time.
It looks like the alternative to themes right now are the built-in backgrounds that games have. Depending on whichever game you highlight on the home screen, the background will change to an image from that game. Toggle over Bugsnax and you'll see Elizabert Megafig on Snakooth Island. Spider-Man: Miles Morales, of course, has an image of Miles Morales in his suit. Music from the game's soundtrack will also play.
Once Sony adds themes to PS5, we'll update this with a step-by-step process on how to change them.
Greatness awaits
PlayStation 5
Next-gen is finally here
You can buy a PS5 right now, and it's set to be Sony's most powerful console with a super fast SSD, 3.5GHz CPU, and 10.28 TFLOP GPU. As good as it is, you won't find home screen themes at launch.
All-digital
PS5 Digital Edition
Leave physical games behind
The PS5 Digital Edition packs in every bit of greatness the standard PS5 does, and does it for just $399. It might not have a disc drive, but the future is heading towards a more digital age every day. You'll just have to make do without themes right now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Where's Android 10 for my smartphone?
Android 10 has been kicking around for more than a year now, but not every phone has received the big update yet ahead of the launch of Android 11. Here's a breakdown of which phones are confirmed to get the Android 10 update and when you can look forward to it.
The end of the Galaxy Note could be a blessing in disguise for the S Pen
The Galaxy Note series unilaterally revived the stylus in modern smartphones, but while the S Pen seems to be here to stay, Samsung may be slimming its product line by eliminating the Note in 2021.
What's your favorite web browser of 2020?
There are a lot of ways to look back on the past year. In the AC forums, some members have started highlighting the web browser they've been using throughout 2020. Here's what they had to say.
Need to upgrade your entertainment stand to fit the PS5?
The new generation PlayStation is kind of a chonky boy. Your current entertainment stand may not have the space for it, but here are some great options if you need to upgrade.