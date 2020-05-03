Let's be frank: Samsung's default keyboard on its Galaxy phones is not good. The touch response just seems off. Word and sentence prediction is horrible. It has lots of customization options, and that's about all it has going for it. Thankfully Android offers everyone the opportunity to choose the keyboard that's right for them, with zero compromises. When Samsung's keyboard starts to grate on you to the point where you want something new, here's how you can switch — and recommendations for which keyboard you should pick.

Choosing a new keyboard

If you want to really get into it, there are hundreds of keyboard options on Google Play. You could spend hours and hours researching, but if you want to cut to the chase, we highly recommend starting with one of our favorites.

Google's own Gboard and the ever-present SwiftKey are excellent starting points that millions of people use and enjoy. Critically, they're both leaps and bounds ahead of Samsung's own keyboard. And they're both free!

Install either one of these suggested keyboards, or another you find in the Play Store, and then you'll be ready to switch.

How to switch keyboards on your Samsung Galaxy phone

Install your replacement keyboard of choice. It will automatically become available in your settings, even if there's no app icon associated with it. Tap on the Settings app. Scroll down to General management. Tap on Language and input. Tap on On-screen keyboard. Tap on Default keyboard. Select the new keyboard you'd like to use by tapping it in the list. Your new keyboard choice will now be displayed every time a keyboard is needed in the system — the default keyboard will never appear.

Now that you have a new keyboard set as the default, there are a few extra things to know about keyboards on Android.