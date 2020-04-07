Sprint has some of the best values around for family plans and plans with a lot of hotspot data. Sprint's higher-tiered plans also come with some compelling extras like Hulu, Tidal, and Amazon Prime. If you find you don't need some of these extras there is some room to save some money without changing your carrier. You can change your Sprint plan in your account settings on Sprint's website. As long as the plan works with your phone you're good to go. Don't expect to be able to go back to your old plan though if it's no longer offered.
Change your plan on Sprint's website
- Navigate to Sprint's website.
- Select My Account then Change Plan.
- Choose the device you want to modify the plan on.
- Choose your plan and click Add to cart.
- Click Continue then Checkout.
- If everything looks correct, click on Complete plan change.
If you are downgrading your plan, keep in mind that services like Hulu, Tidal, and Amazon Prime may not be included in the smaller plan. You will also likely take a cut in available hotspot data meaning you won't have as much data to share with other devices.
If you're not sure how much data you need, you can check your past bill or the data usage option in your phone's settings to get an idea of how much you need. You can also call Sprint's customer service by dialing 611 on your Sprint phone. As always, if you make smart use of Wi-Fi at home, you can reduce the amount of data you use on Sprint, allowing you to save some money.
What are your options?
Sprint keeps things unlimited with its postpaid plans, which all have unlimited talk, text, and data. Starting with the Unlimited Basic plan you get 500MB of hotspot data if you're in a pinch and need some Wi-Fi, as well as Hulu. Stepping up to Unlimited Plus you get more hotspot data at 50GB as well as Hulu and Tidal. Finally, the top-tier Unlimited Premium pays for itself immediately over Unlimited Plus if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber. You also get a massive 100GB of hotspot data, an upgrade to Tidal High-Fidelity which includes access to album masters, and Hulu.
|Unlimited Basic
|Unlimited Plus
|Unlimited Premium
|Talk and Text
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Data
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Hotspot
|500MB LTE
|50GB LTE
|100GB LTE
|Video Streaming
|SD
|HD (1080p)
|Full HD
|Extras
|Hulu
|Hulu
Tidal
|Hulu
Tidal High-Fidelity
Amazon Prime
Lookout Security
|Single line
|$60
|$70
|$80
|Additional lines
|2 lines: $100
3 lines: $120
4 lines: $140
5 lines: $160
|2 lines: $120
3 lines: $150
4 lines: $180
5 lines: $210
|2 lines: $140
3 lines: $180
4 lines: $280
5 lines: $260
There are some other options available to new subscribers or people switching to Sprint, such as reduced multi-line prices, the Unlimited Kickstart plan, and a 6GB data plan.
Prepaid with Boost
Sprint doesn't offer prepaid plans under the Sprint name. Boost Mobile is as close to a first-party option as you are going to get with Sprint. There are other sprint-based MVNOs available as well if you like your Sprint coverage and speeds. It's worth remembering that not all Sprint phones will work on Boost Mobile and you will need to make a new account which will take much longer than simply changing to a new plan on Sprint.
