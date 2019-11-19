We love how customizable the Echo Buds are. From controlling the Active Noise Reduction to playing or pausing a track, there are a lot of ways you can make the Buds do your bidding. Did you know that you can also control the EQ settings for your Echo Buds in the Amazon Alexa app? You can turn up the bass or adjust the treble to your heart's content. Read on and we'll show you how!

How to change the EQ controls on your Echo Buds

Open your Echo Buds case and put the Buds in your ears. Open the Alexa app, and notice the Echo Buds quick settings. Scroll down to the Audio Control section and tap on Equalizer. From the Equalizer screen you can adjust the Base, Mid, and Treble to suit your personal tastes.

We told you it was easy to adjust your EQ settings! Now that you know how it's done, you can go back and tweak the settings per song or genre whenever you want.

