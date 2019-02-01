Eco Temperatures on the Nest Thermostat help you save money, but what happens if you need to change them? Here's a quick guide showing you how to do just that.
How to change Eco Temperatures using the actual thermostat
- Press on your Nest to bring up the menu.
- Select Settings from the menu and press again.
-
Scroll through the list and select Eco.
Once you're in this menu, you can turn the thermostat to highlight the Heat to and Cool to options. Once you're on one of these, press the thermostat, turn it right or left to increase or decrease the temperature, and press the thermostat again to make your selection.
When you're finished, scroll down to Done and press the thermostat once more.
How to change Eco Temperatures using the Nest Android app
- Open the Nest app on your phone.
- Tap the thermostat icon (in this example, it's labeled Living Room).
-
Tap the Settings icon at the top right.
- Tap Eco Temperatures (it's the last option in this screenshot).
-
Tap on the toggles and slide them left and right to adjust what they're set at.
Both of these options do the same thing, so go with the one that you find to be the easiest. Now sit back, relax, and enjoying saving on your monthly utility bill!
