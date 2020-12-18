Today is the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian on Disney+ — and trust me, it was absolutely worth the wait — and if you need a little more of The Child Grogu in your life, Google and Disney have teamed up to let you see him up close and personal in your own home with Google 3D, and the best part is you don't even need to download a separate app: it's part of Google Search.

How to view The Child in AR with Google Search

Open Google Chrome or Google Search. Type The Mandalorian or The Child or Gorgu or Baby Yoda into the search bar. Tap Search. Scroll down the page and tap View in 3D. Tap View in your space. If this is your first time using Google 3D, tap Give access.

The AR view will open and The Child will appear on the ground in front of you. You can then walk around him get closer or further away, and you can take photos by tapping the circular camera shutting in the bottom middle of the screen. We Android users also get one other neat trick: we can take videos with Grogu by pressing and holding the camera shutter button.

Google wants you to share the photos and videos you take of Grogu with the hashtags #Google3D and #TheMandalorian. If you want to see even more Star Wars AR awesomeness, there's also a Mandalorian AR app for the Pixel 5 and other 5G Android phones.