Google Maps Dark Mode PixelSource: Andrew Myrick / Android Central

Earlier this month, Google finally gave all Android users something most of us have been (im)patiently waiting for — an officially supported, app-level dark theme for Google Maps. The update is rolling out via the Play Store to all Android users, not just Pixel owners, and is extremely easy to set up. According to the AC forums, the rollout isn't happening quite as quickly as we'd all like.

Google Maps Dark Theme is rolling out. https://youtu.be/XPiPxFMAkII It looks great. Does anyone in the USA with Pixels have it yet? It hasn't shown up on my Pixel 4a yet.

I just got it on my Pixel 4a 5G a couple of days ago and it's great.

I'm assuming the rollout is on the way. Slow as usual. Did it just appear without a Map update in Play Store?

So what about you? Have you received the Google Maps update?

If so, we want to hear from you — How are you liking the new dark theme in Google Maps?

Join the conversation in the forums!

