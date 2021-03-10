Earlier this month, Google finally gave all Android users something most of us have been (im)patiently waiting for — an officially supported, app-level dark theme for Google Maps. The update is rolling out via the Play Store to all Android users, not just Pixel owners, and is extremely easy to set up. According to the AC forums, the rollout isn't happening quite as quickly as we'd all like.

So what about you? Have you received the Google Maps update?

If so, we want to hear from you — How are you liking the new dark theme in Google Maps?

Join the conversation in the forums!