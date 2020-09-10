There are quite a few new features to get familiar with in Android 11, one of the biggest being chat bubbles. With chat bubbles, Google allows you to keep all of your ongoing conversations within easy access no matter what you're doing on your phone.

It's a lot like the chat head feature that's existed in Facebook Messenger for years, though you can now have that same experience across all of your messaging apps.

A few of our AC forum members have shared their thoughts on chat bubbles, and it looks like the response is fairly mixed so far.

What about you? How are you liking chat bubbles in Android 11?

