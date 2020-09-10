Android 11 Beta Chat BubbleSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

There are quite a few new features to get familiar with in Android 11, one of the biggest being chat bubbles. With chat bubbles, Google allows you to keep all of your ongoing conversations within easy access no matter what you're doing on your phone.

It's a lot like the chat head feature that's existed in Facebook Messenger for years, though you can now have that same experience across all of your messaging apps.

Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines

A few of our AC forum members have shared their thoughts on chat bubbles, and it looks like the response is fairly mixed so far.

dmxjago

I used it when I was on rh beta and didn't find them useful yet bc only messages and FB messenger supported it. Once other messaging apps get supported then I'll definitely give it another shot so I could receive all my messages in one place.

Reply
jamezr

I'm not sure I'm a fan of the chat bubbles. It seems like the same Facebook messenger?

Reply
Scott337

I don't mind the new Bubbles feature, it's OK. I don't find it "groundbreaking" or "must have" but it's also not too bad. There are times it comes in handy. Hopefully everyone that wants to try it can get it working so they can decide for themselves.

Reply
Mattsg430

I don't really care about having the bubble notifications, but I just want it to work haha

Reply

What about you? How are you liking chat bubbles in Android 11?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.