Amazon's Eero is pretty phenomenal, so much that it topped our roundup of the best mesh networking hardware . It's easy to install, easy to use, and offers great speed, reliability, and flexibility. Perhaps more importantly, it's also incredibly easy to expand via Eero's network extenders, known as Beacons. We'll walk you through the process involved in adding and removing these devices, including initial setup of your Eero network.

At the time of writing, Eero has three products in its portfolio.

The Eero Pro is Eero's top-tier hardware. It's designed to act as both a wireless router and as a hub for the entire Wi-Fi system. It's pricier than the other two units, but also more than twice as powerful as the standard Eero router. On its own, it provides roughly 1,750 square feet of coverage and costs roughly twice as much as a standard Eero router.

The Eero Router, meanwhile, is Eero's standard hardware. It's not as fast as the Eero Pro, but it still provides decent speed and up to 1,500 square feet of coverage. Like the Eero Pro, the Eero Router has two Ethernet ports, allowing it to be used as a gateway for the Eero system or to connect a device to the web via ethernet.

Finally, there's the Eero Beacon, which is a small unit that plugs into your wall outlet and doubles as a nightlight. Notably, it can't really function by itself; in order to use an Eero Beacon, you must already have an existing Eero network in place. You can add as many beacons as you want to a single Eero network.

How to add Eero beacons to your network