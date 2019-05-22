OnePlus was one of the first Android manufacturers to introduce navigation gestures, and OxygenOS 9.5 offers a variety of customization options in this area. OnePlus offers three distinct styles of navigation gestures, and choosing between the three is a matter of personal preference.

How to activate navigation gestures on OnePlus 7 Pro

You can choose the legacy three-button nav bar at the bottom, or switch to Google's Pie-based navigation standard, which involves swiping up on the home button to pull up the overview window. OnePlus has its own navigation gesture system akin to iOS that gets rid of the nav bar altogether. You instead swipe up from the bottom center to go home, swipe up from either side of the bottom to go back, and swipe up and hold to switch to the overview menu.

Open Settings from the app drawer or home screen. Navigate to Buttons & gestures. Tap Navigation bar & gestures. Choose Back, Home, Recents for a fixed nav bar with the legacy buttons. Back, Home is Google's prescribed navigation system in Pie. Go with Navigation gestures for a full-fledged gesture-driven system that doesn't include the nav bar.

That's all there is to it. Like everything else on Android, manufacturers have chosen to implement their own navigation gestures, but OxygenOS gives you the option to select between OnePlus' own offering, Google's prescribed method, and the traditional fixed navigation bar.

