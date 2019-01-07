While nearly 90 million smart speakers poured into homes over the past year, a large majority of which were Amazon's Echo lineup and the Google Home speakers, one company took it upon themselves to ponder a greener solution. A slate of new products by House of Marley was unveiled at CES today, with one of the most interesting being The Get Together Mini with Google Assistant.

Made of natural bamboo, recyclable aluminum, and the company's signature REWIND fabric (a blend of organic cotton, organic hemp, and recycled plastics), it's unique in both style and design. And thanks to its integrated Google Assistant, you'll be able to voice control the speaker and your media's playback. It features Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities and even works as a USB power bank to recharge your phone while on-the-go with its integrated 3,000mAh battery that can keep the speaker powered for over 12 hours.

There are dual 2.5-inch 12W woofers and .75-inch tweeters built-in, along with a passive radiator. However, with its Chromecast integration, you can pump up your jams even further by connecting wirelessly with another speaker that supports Chromecast, such as the Google Home Max.

The Get Together Mini is set to release in August later this year at a retail price of $199.99. For those looking for a similar option available now, the Get Together Bluetooth Speaker is available at Amazon for as low as $165 currently, though it does lack some of the features the Mini incorporates, such as Google Assistant support.

