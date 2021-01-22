Honor, which recently separated from its parent company Huawei, today announced its first smartphone as an independent brand. The new Honor View 40 comes with a gorgeous design and comes with all the features you would expect from a value flagship phone in 2021.

The phone has a waterfall curved 6.72-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. Powering the Honor View 40 is MediaTek's Dimensity 1000+ chipset, which is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

On the back of the phone is a is a triple-camera setup with a 50MP RYYB 1/1.56" type primary sensor. The impressive main sensor is joined by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. As for selfies, the View 40 has a pill-shaped cutout on the top-left corner of its display for a 16MP main sensor and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor.

Since the phone was developed by Honor when it was still owned by Huawei, it has the same 66W wired charging tech as the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. Honor claims the phone's 4000mAh battery can be fully charged in just 35 minutes. The View 40 also supports up to 50W wireless charging speeds. On the software side of things, the Honor View 40 will ship with Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0 out of the box. The global variant of the phone, which is likely to be announced sometime later this year to take on the best Android phones in the value flagship segment, is expected to come with Google apps and services.

The Honor View 40 is now on sale in China in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations. While the 128GB version is priced at 3,599 yuan ($555), the 256GB version will retail for 3,999 yuan ($620).