What you need to know
- Honor has launched a rugged smartwatch called the GS Pro.
- It sports a 1.39-inch round AMOLED display and is claimed to provide up to 25 days of battery life.
- It will go on sale in Europe from September 7 for €250.
Huawei's Honor sub-brand today announced its first smartwatch aimed at "urban adventurers," the GS Pro. The smartwatch features a rugged design with a stainless steel bezel and a polycarbonate body rated for 5 ATM water resistance.
It has a 1.39-inch round AMOLED display with 454 x 454 resolution and a 326 PPI pixel density. The watch offers over 100 workout modes, including hiking, biking, running, snow sports, and more. It also offers 24/7 heart-rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and stress monitoring features.
Since it is targeted at outdoor enthusiasts, the Honor Watch GS Pro is MIL-STD-810G compliant for water, shock, and heat resistance. As for battery life, Honor claims the GS Pro can deliver up to 25 days of endurance in normal mode. If you use the built-in GPS, however, you can expect only about 48 hours of usage. It takes two hours for the 700mAh battery inside the watch to be fully charged.
The Honor Watch GS Pro comes in three color options: Charcoal Black, Marl White, and Camo Blue. It is slated to go on sale in Europe from September 7 for €250/€250.
Along with the GS Pro, Honor also unveiled an affordable fitness-focused smartwatch called the Honor Watch ES today. It comes with a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with always-on watch faces, 95 workout modes, 24/7 heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, as well as menstrual cycle tracking. The smartwatch is claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge. It will be available in Europe in Black, Pink, and White colors starting September 7 for €99.99/£99.99.
