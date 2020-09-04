Huawei's Honor sub-brand today announced its first smartwatch aimed at "urban adventurers," the GS Pro. The smartwatch features a rugged design with a stainless steel bezel and a polycarbonate body rated for 5 ATM water resistance.

It has a 1.39-inch round AMOLED display with 454 x 454 resolution and a 326 PPI pixel density. The watch offers over 100 workout modes, including hiking, biking, running, snow sports, and more. It also offers 24/7 heart-rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and stress monitoring features.

Since it is targeted at outdoor enthusiasts, the Honor Watch GS Pro is MIL-STD-810G compliant for water, shock, and heat resistance. As for battery life, Honor claims the GS Pro can deliver up to 25 days of endurance in normal mode. If you use the built-in GPS, however, you can expect only about 48 hours of usage. It takes two hours for the 700mAh battery inside the watch to be fully charged.