BBK-owned smartphone maker OPPO recently announced the Find N, its first-ever foldable phone. Now, Honor has started teasing the launch of its first foldable, dubbed Magic V.

Sadly, the teaser published by Honor doesn't reveal much about the upcoming foldable. We can only see two panels separated by a hinge. If rumors are to be believed, the Magic V will have an inward-folding design like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and OPPO Find N.

Rumored specs of the Honor Magic V include an 8-inch inner screen with FHD+ resolution, a 108MP main camera, and a 4,500mAh battery. While it remains to be seen if the Magic V can give the best foldable phones a run for their money, it could have a big advantage over rivals.

Earlier this month, Honor took to Weibo to confirm that its next "flagship" will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Motorola's Edge X30 Pro is currently the only phone powered by the 4nm chip.

Since the company has started teasing the device, there's a good chance that launch date will be confirmed very soon. The phone is expected to debut in China sometime next month. However, it remains to be seen if the Magic V will be launched globally.

Honor isn't the only Chinese Android OEM that is set to launch a new foldable. Xiaomi, which introduced its first foldable phone earlier this year, is said to be working on the "Mix Fold 2." The follow-up to the Mix Fold is tipped to use Samsung's Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) for improved durability. The phone is also said to use a redesigned hinge and an 8.1-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.