A few days ago, Honor teased its upcoming challenger to the best foldable phones, along with information on the device's launch date in China. The teaser revealed an inward folding handset in the style of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, but a new leak sheds more light on the Honor Magic V.

According to the renders and the specs sheet shared by Ishan Agarwal with MySmartPrice, the upcoming phone will measure 160.4 × 141.1 × 6.7mm when folded out. This implies that it may be larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which measures 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm when unfolded.

There are a few other areas where Honor's first foldable device might edge out Samsung's bet. The report claims its main display is a 7.9-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate while the cover display is a 6.45-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. In contrast, Samsung's inward-folding phone has a 7.6-inch main screen and a 6.2-inch cover display.