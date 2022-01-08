What you need to know
- New renders and specs of the Honor Magic V have leaked.
- The leak suggests the upcoming foldable phone will outperform the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in key departments such as the display, camera and battery size.
- We also get a glimpse of the phone's three color options.
A few days ago, Honor teased its upcoming challenger to the best foldable phones, along with information on the device's launch date in China. The teaser revealed an inward folding handset in the style of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, but a new leak sheds more light on the Honor Magic V.
According to the renders and the specs sheet shared by Ishan Agarwal with MySmartPrice, the upcoming phone will measure 160.4 × 141.1 × 6.7mm when folded out. This implies that it may be larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which measures 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm when unfolded.
There are a few other areas where Honor's first foldable device might edge out Samsung's bet. The report claims its main display is a 7.9-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate while the cover display is a 6.45-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. In contrast, Samsung's inward-folding phone has a 7.6-inch main screen and a 6.2-inch cover display.
It's also tipped to include a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP "spectrum-enhanced" shooter. It's not clear what the last sensor can do, but it could be inspired by the Huawei P50 Pocket's ultra spectrum camera that's designed to enhance the clarity and visibility of light for more vivid photos. On the front, there will most likely be a 42MP selfie camera.
The Honor Magic V could also pack a 4,750mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 4400mAh battery with 25W fast charging capability.
Like the flagship phones slated for launch this year, the device is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. It's also said to come in orange, white, and black colorways.
We won't have to wait a while before the Magic V finally breaks cover. Honor will officially unveil the phone on January 10, though it remains to be seen whether this will be released globally.
