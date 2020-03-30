Huawei's Honor sub-brand today unveiled the first phone under the Honor 30 family, the Honor 30S. While it isn't a flagship-grade phone, the Honor 30S boasts a premium design and packs impressive specs.

The new Honor 30S is the first device to be powered by HiSilicon's 7nm Kirin 820 5G chipset, which comes with a built-in 5G modem supporting both SA and NSA networks. It uses a total of four ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up 2.36 GHz, four ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 1.84 GHz, and a Mali-G57 MC6 GPU.

Around the back of the phone is a quad-camera array featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 20x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Honor 30S features a 16MP camera housed within the hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner of its 6.5-inch FHD+ display.

Keeping the lights on is a 4,000mAh battery with 40W wired fast charging. Honor says it only takes around 30 minutes for the battery to be charged to 70%. On the software side of things, the phone runs Android 10-based EMUI 9.0.1 without Google apps or services.

The Honor 30S will be going on sale in China starting April 7 in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB versions. While the 128GB version is priced at 2,399 yuan ($340), the 256GB version has been priced at 2,699 yuan ($380). There is no word on the phone's availability outside China yet.