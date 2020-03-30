What you need to know
- Honor 30S is the first phone to be launched under the Honor 30 series.
- The phone is powered by HiSilicon's Kirin 820 5G chipset and has an L-shaped quad-camera setup on the back.
- It will go on sale in China April 7 onwards for a starting price of 2,399 yuan ($340).
Huawei's Honor sub-brand today unveiled the first phone under the Honor 30 family, the Honor 30S. While it isn't a flagship-grade phone, the Honor 30S boasts a premium design and packs impressive specs.
The new Honor 30S is the first device to be powered by HiSilicon's 7nm Kirin 820 5G chipset, which comes with a built-in 5G modem supporting both SA and NSA networks. It uses a total of four ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up 2.36 GHz, four ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 1.84 GHz, and a Mali-G57 MC6 GPU.
Around the back of the phone is a quad-camera array featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 20x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Honor 30S features a 16MP camera housed within the hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner of its 6.5-inch FHD+ display.
Keeping the lights on is a 4,000mAh battery with 40W wired fast charging. Honor says it only takes around 30 minutes for the battery to be charged to 70%. On the software side of things, the phone runs Android 10-based EMUI 9.0.1 without Google apps or services.
The Honor 30S will be going on sale in China starting April 7 in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB versions. While the 128GB version is priced at 2,399 yuan ($340), the 256GB version has been priced at 2,699 yuan ($380). There is no word on the phone's availability outside China yet.
Honor 20
The Honor 20 is a gorgeous mid-range phone powered by a Kirin 980 chipset. It comes with a 6.26-inch FHD+ hole-punch display and has a 48MP quad-camera setup on the back. You also get a 32MP selfie camera and a 3750mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.
