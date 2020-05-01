One of the great hidden secrets of the internet that we've started to discover thanks to social distancing is the sheer amount of online learning tools available for children. If you're stuck at home and schools are closed and your children are running amok, this is something you should be aware of, too! For example, have you heard of the app and online learning tool Homer? It's a personalized early learning program that can provide kids aged 2 to 8 with activities, lessons, and more. Right now you can get a month of Homer absolutely free.

After the 30-day free trial is up, Homer will charge $7.95 a month. However, that's plenty of time to see if your kids will love it and learn from it. If you've decided it's worth it for them, I'm sure that monthly bill is a small price to pay. Otherwise you can just cancel your subscription. No harm, no foul.