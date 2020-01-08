After rolling out Android 10 to the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 7 Plus phones earlier this week, HMD Global has now released the update for the Nokia 6.1 as well. The update brings all the Android 10 goodies as well as the December Android security patch.

Nokia 6.1, more secure and pure! These phone’s are now running on the latest Android 10 update. Get the latest pure Android experience and access the latest features today. What feature do you think will be your most used? Let us know in the comments below!👇 pic.twitter.com/nhROEHGbNK

The Android 10 update for the Nokia 6.1 is arriving as version V4.10C and weighs in at 1444.3MB in size. It comes with a new system-wide dark mode, smart reply with recommended actions, gesture-based navigation, as well as additional controls for privacy and location.

Since the update is likely being rolled out in stages, it may take a few days before it becomes widely available. To check for the update manually, you can tap on Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for update.

Now that the Android 10 update for the Nokia 6.1 has begun rolling out, we can expect HMD Global to soon release the update for the Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 4.2 as well.