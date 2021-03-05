Here's your first look at Twitter's 'undo send' feature in action

A survey conducted by Twitter in July last year confirmed that the company was working on an "undo send" feature, which would allow users to recall a tweet within 30 seconds. While there's no word yet on when the feature will be officially released, app researcher Jane Manchun Wong has now discovered an animation for "Undo Send," which reveals exactly how it will work.

Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021

As you can see above, the feature will work similarly to the "unsend" feature in Gmail and some of the best Android messaging apps. After you post a tweet, you'll see the "Your Tweet was sent" dialog appear above a new "undo" button. A timer will automatically start as soon as you hit send. As long as you tap the Undo button before the timer expires, you will be able to unpublish your tweet.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Twitter is building a subscription product to lower its dependence on advertising revenue and achieve stronger growth. Currently, Twitter makes most of its money from targeted advertising. The subscription service will allow users to access advanced features such as Tweetdeck, "undo send," and profile customization options.

While Twitter hasn't confirmed plans of charging users to access advanced features on its platform yet, it will allow influencers to charge users for access to subscriber-only perks such as exclusive content, discounts on products, a supporter badge, and more with "Super Follows."