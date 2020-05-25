Last week, tech accessories store Pigtou posted alleged CAD-based renders of the Galaxy Note 20, in collaboration with tech leaker xleaks7. Pigtou has now joined hands with reliable leaker @OnLeaks to publish the first renders of the Galaxy Note 20 Plus, which are claimed to be based on leaked CAD drawings.

The renders reveal a 6.9-inch curved display with a tiny hole-punch cutout at the top for the selfie camera. On the back of the phone, we find a massive camera module that houses a total of four sensors. While three of the sensors are laid out vertically, the fourth module is positioned below the LED flash. Even though it isn't expected to offer 100X Space Zoom like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the Note 20+ will still include a periscope lens.