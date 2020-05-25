What you need to know
- The first CAD-based renders showing the Galaxy Note 20 Plus have surfaced.
- Samsung's upcoming flagship phone will apparently have a 6.9-inch Infinity-O display and a massive camera module on the back.
- Just like its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus will not include a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Last week, tech accessories store Pigtou posted alleged CAD-based renders of the Galaxy Note 20, in collaboration with tech leaker xleaks7. Pigtou has now joined hands with reliable leaker @OnLeaks to publish the first renders of the Galaxy Note 20 Plus, which are claimed to be based on leaked CAD drawings.
The renders reveal a 6.9-inch curved display with a tiny hole-punch cutout at the top for the selfie camera. On the back of the phone, we find a massive camera module that houses a total of four sensors. While three of the sensors are laid out vertically, the fourth module is positioned below the LED flash. Even though it isn't expected to offer 100X Space Zoom like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the Note 20+ will still include a periscope lens.
As revealed by the Note 20 renders last week, the Note 20 series phones will have the power and volume buttons on the right side. The S Pen, on the other hand, will be moved to the left side. We also find a USB Type-C port in the middle of the phone's bottom. Unsurprisingly, however, a 3.5mm headphone jack is nowhere to be seen.
The Galaxy Note 20 Plus is tipped to debut at an 'online-only' Unpacked event in August, alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2. It is rumored to be the first Samsung flagship to feature an LTPO 120Hz screen with variable refresh rate support and a second-gen Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max fingerprint sensor.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
