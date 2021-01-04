OnePlus was among the first Android OEMs to roll out the stable Android 11 update to its flagship phones last year. The OnePlus 8T, which was one of the best Android phones launched last year, was among the first phones to ship with Android 11 right out of the box. Unfortunately, however, its older flagships are still stuck on Android 10. The company has finally shared more information regarding the OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 6/6T series phones.

As per a notice posted on the OnePlus Community forums regarding the OxygenOS 11 for the company's older devices, the OnePlus Nord will be getting its first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build later this week. The stable update, however, could take a few weeks to start rolling out to users.

OnePlus has also confirmed that it encountered a data decryption issue when porting Android 11 to the OnePlus 7 and 7T devices. It worked with Qualcomm to fix the issue and is already running a Closed Beta test. Once the Closed Beta comes to an end, it will release the first OxygenOS Open Beta for the 2019 flagships.

OnePlus plans to roll out the OxygenOS 11 update to the OnePlus 6/6T and OnePlus Nord N10 5G/N100 phones as well, but hasn't committed to a timeline just yet.