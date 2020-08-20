ZTE announced earlier this week that it will take the wraps off the world's first smartphone with an under-display camera next month. ZTE's President Ni Fei has now shared a render of the upcoming phone, giving us a clear look at its design (via Tweakers).

Since the Axon 20 5G will not have a hole-punch cutout or notch in the display, the phone's 32MP selfie camera isn't visible, at least in the render above. What is pretty clear, however, is that the phone will offer a truly immersive viewing experience with its true 'full-screen' design. Around the back of the phone, we can see a quad-camera array, along with an LED flash. As revealed by the phone's TENAA listing recently, it will come equipped with a 64MP primary sensor. The 64MP primary camera on the back will be joined by an 8MP sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors.