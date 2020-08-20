What you need to know
- ZTE President Ni Fei has shared a render of the company's upcoming Axon 20 5G.
- The Axon 20 5G will be the world's first phone to feature an under-display selfie camera.
- It is set to be unveiled in China on September 1.
ZTE announced earlier this week that it will take the wraps off the world's first smartphone with an under-display camera next month. ZTE's President Ni Fei has now shared a render of the upcoming phone, giving us a clear look at its design (via Tweakers).
Since the Axon 20 5G will not have a hole-punch cutout or notch in the display, the phone's 32MP selfie camera isn't visible, at least in the render above. What is pretty clear, however, is that the phone will offer a truly immersive viewing experience with its true 'full-screen' design. Around the back of the phone, we can see a quad-camera array, along with an LED flash. As revealed by the phone's TENAA listing recently, it will come equipped with a 64MP primary sensor. The 64MP primary camera on the back will be joined by an 8MP sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors.
The rest of the Axon 20 5G's tech specs will be quite impressive as well. It will feature a massive 6.92-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB storage. It will also have a 4,120mAh battery and dual-mode 5G support.
While ZTE has confirmed that the phone will launch in China on September 1, there is no word yet on whether the Axon 20 5G will be sold in other markets as well.
