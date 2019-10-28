Tencent Games announced earlier this month that it has started imposing a 10-year ban on PUBG players engaging in unfair practices. With an aim to provide a fair gameplay experience to everyone, the games publisher has now announced some new initiatives that it believes will help make the popular game free of hackers.

Tencent already has a Game Security Team that works round the clock to identify and remove cheaper. The first line of defense against cheaters involves systems that scan for modified game data or suspect software. On the other hand, the second line of defense looks for "impossible events" in the game. In cases where the team feels someone is cheating but cannot prove it, In-game observation is employed.

In the near future, Tencent is planning to take a few more steps to ahead of cheaters. It is looking at additional ways to communicate with players, so they can help report hackers. Some major improvements have also been made to the detection methods, which are expected to help keep cheaters away. The latest PUBG Mobile Version 0.15.0 update enables detection of players who try hiding cheating by making it appear that they have a poor connection.

Tencent says it has shut down hundreds of social channels, removed thousands of videos, and dozens of discord servers selling or advertising PUBG hacks. In some cases, it even involved law enforcement agencies in arresting and prosecuting people creating and distributing cheats. In the future, Tencent Games plans to expand these efforts to make it more difficult for people to create and sell cheats.

