What you need to know
- The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will reportedly start at over ₹70,000 ($955) in India.
- It was announced alongside the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Lite phones earlier this week.
- The phone will debut in India on April 23.
Yesterday, Xiaomi confirmed that its new Mi 11 Ultra will launch in India at a virtual event on April 23. Just like Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Mi 11 Ultra is a premium Android flagship that offers the latest and greatest specs. Unsurprisingly, however, the Mi 11 Ultra isn't going to be anywhere near as affordable as the previous Mi flagships launched in India.
According to a report from Gadgets360, the phone will start at over ₹70,000 ($955) in the country. It starts at 5,999 yuan ($915) for the 8GB/256GB storage version in China, so the rumored pricing certainly doesn't come as a surprise. It is also important to note that the Mi 11 Ultra has better specs than nearly all the best Android phones out there.
The Mi 11 Ultra features a 6.81-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor, a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 main sensor, and a large 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired as well as wireless charging.
What remains to be seen, however, is if the Mi 11 Ultra will find many takers at such a high starting price in India. Although Xiaomi dominates the budget and mid-range smartphone segments in the country, it hasn't been particularly successful in the premium segment. As per data from Counterpoint Research, Xiaomi held just 3% of India's premium smartphone market in the fourth quarter of 2020. Apple dominated the segment with a 49% share, while OnePlus' share stood at around 21%.
