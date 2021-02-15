Samsung is rearing up to release new mid-rangers, the A52 and the A72, in the next month. A new leak from TechnikNews today has revealed some of their European pricing, and it's something you may have expected based on the pricing from the A51. The A52 will start at an affordable €349 for the 4G model, while the 5G is set to be a bit more expensive and set prospective buyers back €449. Earlier leaks gave the pricing in South East Asia in dollars as $400 and $475 respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is the successor to the A51 that shipped last year, and like the previous year, there's going to be a lot more than 4G and 5G setting these two variants apart. The 4G model will have a Snapdragon 720G SoC powering it, 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB for storage, a 4,500 mAh battery with fast 25w charging, and a 6.5-inch FullHD+ sAMOLED screen at 60Hz.

The 5G model will have the same specs albeit swapping out the SoC for a more powerful Snapdragon 750G, a chip that's very similar to the Snapdragon 765 that you'll find in the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G. Ass for the 750G itself, you'll find it in decidedly mid-range phones like Xiaomi's Mi 10T Lite and the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy A52 in March alongside the A72, so we don't have long to wait. Will you be picking up one of these new mid-rangers when they land? Let us know in the comments below.