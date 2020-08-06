What you need to know
- The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are now available to pre-order in India.
- Samsung has priced the Galaxy Note 20 at ₹77,999 ($1,042), while the Note 20 Ultra 5G is priced at ₹1,04,999 ($1,402).
- Samsung is offering benefits worth ₹10,000 to those pre-booking the two new Galaxy flagships.
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra phones at its jam-packed Unpacked event yesterday. The company has now opened pre-orders for the two phones in India.
Samsung has priced the Galaxy Note 20 at ₹77,999 ($1,042) in the country, while the Note 20 Ultra 5G will be available for ₹77,999 ($1,042). Consumers in India can now pre-book the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G on Samsung.com or at any leading retail store across the country. Samsung says customers who pre-book the Galaxy Note 20 will get benefits worth ₹7,000, while those pre-booking the Note 20 Ultra 5G will get benefits worth ₹10,000.
The benefits can be redeemed by customers on the Samsung Shop aapp to purchase the Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy smartwatches, tablets, and more. Additionally, customers paying with HDFC Bank credit and debut cards will get up to ₹9,000 cashback on purchase of the Note 20 series phones. Existing Galaxy smartphone users will receive an additional discount of ₹5,000 on exchanging their current phone for a new Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra 5G.
