While Motorola has yet to release a phone that natively supports 5G speeds, there is one that can be modified with an accessory to connect to Verizon's mmWave network — the Moto Z4. On its own, the Moto Z4 is a pretty typical mid-range LTE Android phone. However, once you attach the 5G Moto Mod, you gain access to Verizon's mmWave 5G service. The Moto Mod also works with the Verizon Moto Z3 and Z2 Force, but with the Z4 being the newest of the bunch, it's the one we recommend the most.

While no 5G phone is cheap, there are certain ones out there that are more affordable than others — with one of the better deals being the LG V50. The V50 isn't the newest 5G phone on the block, but it does come in at a more reasonable price tag compared to a lot of the other phones on this list. Along with a 6.4-inch OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and three rear cameras, you also get access to Sprint's sub-6 5G network, ensuring your speeds are fast and reliable wherever you go.

The V60 is the newest Android phone from LG, and there's a lot going on here. The phone itself has a lot of what you'd want in a 2020 flagship, including an OLED display, Snapdragon 865 processor, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack with a Quad DAC. Things get even more interesting when you attach the Dual Screen accessory, which adds a second display for you to use. T-Mobile has the lowest price for the V60, but it's just for the phone itself. You can get the phone and Dual Screen from T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon.

OnePlus phones are some of our favorites here at AC, and thankfully, T-Mobile isn't the only place selling a 5G-capable OnePlus device. If you head over to Sprint, you can pick up the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. This is essentially the same phone as the 7T Pro 5G, but with a Snapdragon 855 instead of an 855+, less RAM, and a slightly smaller battery. Everything else is mostly the same, with Sprint's sub-6 network giving you those sought-after 5G speeds. Plus, the price is a little easier to manage.

All of the phones on this list stand out in their own unique ways, but the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is easily the most boastful of the bunch. The 90Hz AMOLED display has virtually no bezels, the selfie camera pops up out of the top of the phone, and the back has a gorgeous McLaren-inspired design with orange accents throughout. The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is only available through T-Mobile, meaning you'll only access sub-6 5G speeds. Again, while not as fast as mmWave on Verizon, sub-6 is more widely available.

Before Samsung had the Galaxy S20 series or even the Note 10+ 5G, there was the Galaxy S10 5G. This was the very first 5G-capable phone Samsung ever launched, and you can still buy it at Sprint. The S10 5G has a lot going for it, with key specs including a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, four rear cameras, and 256GB of storage. However, for the price Samsung is asking, it makes more sense at this point to go for any of its newer offerings (assuming you can't find a killer deal for this phone).

Should you be a Samsung and 5G fan but just can't live without your trusty S Pen, hope isn't lost. If you can't wait for the inevitable Galaxy Note 20 later this year, 2019's Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is worth a look. The AMOLED display is a joy to look at, performance is plenty fast, and the addition of the S Pen allows you to draw, take handwritten notes, and use it as a remote shutter button for the camera. The phone is offered on AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, and which carrier you choose decides if you use sub-6 or mmWave.

If you want the very best phone Samsung has to offer right now, you want the Galaxy S20 Ultra. This is the highest-end and most premium phone in all of Samsung's lineup, offering specs like a 6.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, 5,000 mAh battery, and a 108MP primary camera for ultra-crispy shots. The 5G connectivity is exactly the same as it is on the S20+, giving you sub-6 and mmWave connections on all major U.S. carriers. There's no doubt this is a beast of a phone, but consult with your wallet before buying it.

Stepping up to the middle child, the Galaxy S20+, we have essentially the same phone as the S20. The 120Hz AMOLED display is still there, though it goes from 6.2-inches up to 6.7-inches. The battery also sees a nice upgrade from 4,000 mAh to a beefy 4,500 mAh. When it comes to 5G support, the Galaxy S20+ works with sub-6 and mmWave 5G — allowing you to connect to either one based on what's the best choice for your current location. That said, those improvements do come with a higher price.

Every version of the Galaxy S20 supports 5G connectivity, including this year's baseline model — albeit with a small catch. While 5G is technically supported on the regular Galaxy S20, you can only use it to connect to sub-6 networks and not the faster mmWave ones. Sub-6 speeds aren't as fast as what's capable with mmWave, but the coverage is also substantially better. The rest of the phone is a joy to use, offering a 120Hz AMOLED display, three excellent rear cameras, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

A couple of short years ago, 5G wasn't something we had access to. It was a term thrown around a lot by tech companies as being "the next big thing," but it didn't mean much to you and me. Now, here in 2020, 5G is readily accessible thanks to a growing list of 5G-capable devices. We're still in the early days of the new wireless standard, but there are already quite a few gadgets that can get you connected to it. Here are all of the 5G products that you can go out and buy right now!

5G devices only made their first appearance in 2019, with 2020 being the year that we expect them to become fully widespread. The market still has plenty of room to grow and mature, but if you're shopping for a 5G device right now, you have plenty of options to choose from.

Overall, we think one of the best devices out there is the Samsung Galaxy S20. Not having mmWave support might be seen as a turnoff for some folks, but unless you live in a major city where mmWave 5G is available, it's not a big deal at all. Along with providing you with fast and reliable sub-6 5G, the rest of the Galaxy S20 experience is downright awesome. The display is gorgeous, performance is top-notch, the cameras are great, and battery life is excellent. You get all of that in a phone that's easy to use with small hands and comes in at a reasonable price compared to its more expensive siblings.

If you're in the market for something flashier, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is hard to ignore. The striking design is what'll initially draw you in, but as you keep using it, you'll start to love the 90Hz AMOLED screen, buttery smooth performance, and OnePlus's excellent OxygenOS software.

Finally, if you're looking to get a 5G phone but are trying to keep costs to a relative minimum, the LG V60 is well worth your consideration. Assuming you don't care about the Dual Screen accessory, T-Mobile is selling it for a decent price considering all of the specs and features you're getting.