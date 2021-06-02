WarnerMedia has launched its more affordable HBO Max subscription plan on Wednesday, roughly a year after the service was initially launched. The new subscription plan costs just $10 per month and features most of the same content from the original $15 tier, although with some differences.

With the cheaper plan, customers will no longer be able to stream 4K content, nor will they have access to same-day theatrical releases, which is one of the main selling points of the pricier plan. That means missing out on upcoming releases like Space Jam: A New Legacy and The Suicide Squad. Customers also won't be able to download movies or shows for offline viewing.

The cheaper plan was teased for some time as a way to offer customers more flexibility and choice. According to HBO Max EVP and General Manager Andy Forssell, the company "worked hard to create an elegant, tasteful ad experience that is respectful of great storytelling for those users who choose it."

Ads will not play during HBO original programs and will be limited to a maximum of four minutes per hour.

The new tier will help the streaming service to better compete with competing services like Disney+ and Netflix. AT&T recently announced that it was selling off WarnerMedia to create an independent streaming giant with Discovery, which could further boost the app. Details about how the companies plan to proceed once the merger is complete remain unknown.

HBO Max is currently available on many of the best streaming devices available, including Chromecast with Google TV.