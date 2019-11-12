We reached out to Disney+'s live chat support, and upon doing so, it looks like this is a known issue affecting Android handsets at the moment. Per one of the service's customer support agents:

Doing a search for "Disney+" in the Play Store may not reveal the official app, and that's not exactly what you want to see if you're eager to start streaming your favorite movies and shows ASAP.

It's November 12, 2019. Some people would call that Tuesday, but here at AC, it's Disney+ launch day ! Disney+ is shaping up to be one of the hottest streaming services around, but if you own an Android phone and have been trying to download the app, you may be running into some roadblocks.

Upon checking on our system, there are some newer phones having trouble installing the app. We are currently working on it.

We'll be keeping our ears to the ground and update this article as we learn more about this temporary outage, but in the meantime, there are a few things you can try to hopefully get Disney+ up and running on your Android phone.

If you've done endless searches on the Play Store app on your phone and still don't see the Disney+ app anywhere, it may be worth heading to the Play Store's desktop site on your computer.

Go to the Disney+ Play Store listing on your computer. Click Install. Select the Android device you want to install Disney+ on.

This workaround doesn't appear to be working with some Samsung and Pixel phones as a result of the wonk mentioned above, but it's worth a shot no matter what.

Dive into the r/Disney subreddit

Whether or not you're an avid Reddit user, it's worth making a stop by the r/Disney subreddit to see if anyone there can help you.

One of the pinned threads right now is a megathread for discussion on Disney+ tech questions, login support, and more.

At the very least, this is a place you can go to talk about any issues you're experiencing with other link-minded folks to either come to a solution or just air your grievances until Disney gets everything up and running as they should be.

Sit back and relax

If you're still not having any luck with getting Disney+ on your Android phone, just sit down, take a breather, and wait a little bit before trying again.

This is Day One for one of the year's most-anticipated services, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that some folks aren't having the smoothest experience.

These quirks should be ironed out as the day goes on, and should we hear anything more from Disney about the Android app funk, we'll be sure to let you know.