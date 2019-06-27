Whenever a new Pixel phone comes out, there tends to be a rush of drama regarding various issues and bugs plaguing the devices. From poor displays, buzzing speakers, bad RAM management, etc., these can push some users to return their phone and start off from scratch.

Taking a look at the AC forums, it would appear that a lot of our users have had to return a Pixel phone at one point or another.

Here's what they have to say.

SactoKingsFan

Only had to return the first Pixel 2xl after a few months due to various screen issues. The replacement was pristine and came with a new 2 year warranty. Haven't had any problems over last 8 months.

Reply
mustang7757

Had to replace my pixel 3xl do to not reading sim , been flawless ever since.

Reply
Ben_70

I returned one 2xl. It had squeeze issues (Assistant would start up randomly on its own). Replacement is what I'm using today and I've had it for a year and a half without issues.

Reply
GeorgesBlazah

I'm on my 4th unit. First unit failed withing the 1 year mark and it seems like every couple months something else fails.

Reply

What about you? Have you ever had to return one of Google's Pixel phones?

Join the conversation in the forums!