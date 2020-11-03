Google Pixel 4a 5GSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

November is upon us, and as it happens with every new month, it's time for another monthly security patch. Google began rolling out the November 2020 patch yesterday, November 2, with the usual assortment of bug and vulnerability fixes.

Security patches aren't the most exciting thing to talk about, yet they're critical in ensuring our devices' safety as time goes on. You may not see any user-facing changes, but things are constantly improving behind-the-scenes to make your phone as good as can be.

Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our members are already rocking this latest update.

Torisen1

Updated

ezdoit

Getting it now - 21.42 MB

dmxjago

Just received my Nov update via OTA.

1raygin

Received the November update on my unlocked S10+ on AT&amp;T this morning.

What about you? Have you gotten the November 2020 security patch?

Join the conversation in the forums!