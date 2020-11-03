November is upon us, and as it happens with every new month, it's time for another monthly security patch. Google began rolling out the November 2020 patch yesterday, November 2, with the usual assortment of bug and vulnerability fixes.
Security patches aren't the most exciting thing to talk about, yet they're critical in ensuring our devices' safety as time goes on. You may not see any user-facing changes, but things are constantly improving behind-the-scenes to make your phone as good as can be.
Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our members are already rocking this latest update.
What about you? Have you gotten the November 2020 security patch?
Join the conversation in the forums!
