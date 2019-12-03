Google Pixel 3 black and whiteSource: Android Central

Another new month has arrived, and you know what that means — a new Android security patch.

This December patch is heavily focused on Google's older Pixel devices, bringing support for Pixel Themes and gesture navigation with third-party launchers for the Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3a series. Interestingly enough, it's not currently available for the latest Pixel 4 lineup.

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members are saying about the rollout.

C5Longhorn

I am downloading the image from the Google Developer site and will install later today.

Reply
dov1978

3rd party launcher gestures back..... About time! But happy they are none the less. No issues with crashes or updates with Pixel Launcher. All good so far on the 3xl

Reply
puch96

No update for me yet....

Reply

What about you? Have you downloaded the December 2019 security patch?