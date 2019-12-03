Another new month has arrived, and you know what that means — a new Android security patch.
This December patch is heavily focused on Google's older Pixel devices, bringing support for Pixel Themes and gesture navigation with third-party launchers for the Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3a series. Interestingly enough, it's not currently available for the latest Pixel 4 lineup.
Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members are saying about the rollout.
What about you? Have you downloaded the December 2019 security patch?
